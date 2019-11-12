Like most 80s kids, my first gaming system was an NES. But I became quite the rebel when I purchased my second system, a Sega Genesis. The console wars were in full force, and I was one of only a handful at my school to join the dark side of Sega, as opposed to the much more popular Super Nintendo. The Sega Genesis was my first big purchase as a kid, and I mowed yards all summer long (along with selling my NES in a garage sale) to place my $189.99 order from the Sears Catalog. I'm not much of a gamer nowadays (4 kids will do that to you), but I still have my old Sega Genesis stored away, just waiting to be re-discovered.

This list covers the second (1976) through eighth (present) generation consoles. According to Wikipedia, there were 687 first-generation consoles produced, so I decided that was a rabbit hole I didn't want to enter. I had fun designing the page to look like an old video game ad or one of those posters that came in Nintendo Power. The TV screen borders even made me nostalgic for playing games on an old crappy 19-inch TV. As always, let me know if I missed something.

  • 3DO Interactive Multiplayer

    1993

  • Amstrad GX4000

    1990

  • APF Imagination Machine

    1979

  • APF-MP1000

    1978

  • Apple Bandai Pippin

    1995

  • Atari 2600

    1977

  • Atari 5200

    1982

  • Atari 7800

    1986

  • Atari XEGS

    1987

  • Atari Jaguar

    1993

  • Atari Jaguar CD

    1995

  • Bandai Super Vision 8000

    1979

  • Bandai Playdia

    1994

  • Capcom CPS Changer

    1994

  • Casio PV-1000

    1983

  • Casio Loopy

    1995

  • ColecoVision

    1982

  • Commodore 64

    1990

  • Commodore CDTV

    1991

  • Commodore Amiga CD32

    1993

  • Daewoo Electronics Zemmix

    1983

  • Emerson Arcadia 2001

    1982

  • Emerson Leisure Vision

    1982

  • Epoch Cassette Vision

    1981

  • Epoch Super Cassette Vision

    1984

  • Fairchild Channel F

    1976

  • Fujitsu FM Towns Marty

    1993

  • Funtech Super A'Can

    1995

  • Gakken Compact Vision TV Boy

    1983

  • Interton VC 4000

    1978

  • Konami Picno

    1993

  • Konix Multisystem

    1989

  • LJN Video Art

    1985

  • Magnavox Odyssey2

    1978

  • Mattel Intellivision

    1980

  • Mattel HyperScan

    2006

  • Memorex VIS

    1992

  • Midway Bally Astrocade

    1977

  • Microsoft Xbox

    2001

  • Microsoft Xbox 360

    2005

  • Microsoft Xbox One

    2013

  • Milton Bradley Vectrex

    1982

  • NEC PC Engine

    1987

  • NEC TurboGrafx-16

    1987

  • NEC Super CD-ROM2

    1988

  • NEC SuperGrafx2

    1989

  • NEC PC-FX

    1994

  • Nichibutsu My Vision

    1983

  • Nintendo Entertainment System

    1983

  • Nintendo Family Computer (Famicom)

    1983

  • Nintendo Super Nintendo

    1990

  • Nintendo Super Famicom

    1990

  • Nintendo Satellaview

    1995

  • Nintendo 64

    1996

  • Nintendo 64DD

    1999

  • Nintendo GameCube

    2001

  • Nintendo iQue Player

    2003

  • Nintendo Wii

    2006

  • Nintendo Wii U

    2012

  • Nintendo Switch

    2017

  • Philips Videopac+ G7400

    1983

  • Philips CD-i

    1991

  • Pioneer LaserActive

    1993

  • Pioneer LaserActive Mega LD

    1993

  • RCA Studio II

    1977

  • RDI Halcyon

    1985

  • Sega SG-1000

    1983

  • Sega Mark III

    1985

  • Sega Master System

    1985

  • Sega Tyco Video Driver

    1988

  • Sega Genesis

    1988

  • Sega Mega Drive

    1988

  • Sega CD

    1991

  • Sega Mega CD

    1991

  • Sega Mega CD 2

    1993

  • Sega Pico

    1993

  • Sega 32x

    1994

  • Sega Saturn

    1994

  • Sega Dreamcast

    1998

  • Sega Advanced Pico Beena

    2005

  • SNK Neo-Geo AES

    1990

  • SNK Neo-Geo CD

    1994

  • Sony PlayStation

    1994

  • Sony PlayStation 2

    2000

  • Sony PlayStation 3

    2006

  • Sony PlayStation 4

    2013

  • SSD Xavix PORT

    2004

  • Takara Video Challenger

    1987

  • Tomy Tutor

    1983

  • Ultravision Video Arcade System

    1983

  • View-Master Interactive Vision

    1988

  • VM Labs Nuon

    2000

  • VTech CreatiVision

    1981

  • VTech Socrates

    1988

  • VTech V.Smile

    2004

  • VTech V.Flash

    2006

  • Worlds of Wonder Action Max

    1987

  • ZAPiT Game Wave

    2005

  • Zeebo

    2009