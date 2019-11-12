Like most 80s kids, my first gaming system was an NES. But I became quite the rebel when I purchased my second system, a Sega Genesis. The console wars were in full force, and I was one of only a handful at my school to join the dark side of Sega, as opposed to the much more popular Super Nintendo. The Sega Genesis was my first big purchase as a kid, and I mowed yards all summer long (along with selling my NES in a garage sale) to place my $189.99 order from the Sears Catalog. I'm not much of a gamer nowadays (4 kids will do that to you), but I still have my old Sega Genesis stored away, just waiting to be re-discovered.
This list covers the second (1976) through eighth (present) generation consoles. According to Wikipedia, there were 687 first-generation consoles produced, so I decided that was a rabbit hole I didn't want to enter. I had fun designing the page to look like an old video game ad or one of those posters that came in Nintendo Power. The TV screen borders even made me nostalgic for playing games on an old crappy 19-inch TV. As always, let me know if I missed something.
3DO Interactive Multiplayer
Amstrad GX4000
APF Imagination Machine
APF-MP1000
Apple Bandai Pippin
Atari 2600
Atari 5200
Atari 7800
Atari XEGS
Atari Jaguar
Atari Jaguar CD
Bandai Super Vision 8000
Bandai Playdia
Capcom CPS Changer
Casio PV-1000
Casio Loopy
ColecoVision
Commodore 64
Commodore CDTV
Commodore Amiga CD32
Daewoo Electronics Zemmix
Emerson Arcadia 2001
Emerson Leisure Vision
Epoch Cassette Vision
Epoch Super Cassette Vision
Fairchild Channel F
Fujitsu FM Towns Marty
Funtech Super A'Can
Gakken Compact Vision TV Boy
Interton VC 4000
Konami Picno
Konix Multisystem
LJN Video Art
Magnavox Odyssey2
Mattel Intellivision
Mattel HyperScan
Memorex VIS
Midway Bally Astrocade
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox 360
Microsoft Xbox One
Milton Bradley Vectrex
NEC PC Engine
NEC TurboGrafx-16
NEC Super CD-ROM2
NEC SuperGrafx2
NEC PC-FX
Nichibutsu My Vision
Nintendo Entertainment System
Nintendo Family Computer (Famicom)
Nintendo Super Nintendo
Nintendo Super Famicom
Nintendo Satellaview
Nintendo 64
Nintendo 64DD
Nintendo GameCube
Nintendo iQue Player
Nintendo Wii
Nintendo Wii U
Nintendo Switch
Philips Videopac+ G7400
Philips CD-i
Pioneer LaserActive
Pioneer LaserActive Mega LD
RCA Studio II
RDI Halcyon
Sega SG-1000
Sega Mark III
Sega Master System
Sega Tyco Video Driver
Sega Genesis
Sega Mega Drive
Sega CD
Sega Mega CD
Sega Mega CD 2
Sega Pico
Sega 32x
Sega Saturn
Sega Dreamcast
Sega Advanced Pico Beena
SNK Neo-Geo AES
SNK Neo-Geo CD
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation 2
Sony PlayStation 3
Sony PlayStation 4
SSD Xavix PORT
Takara Video Challenger
Tomy Tutor
Ultravision Video Arcade System
View-Master Interactive Vision
VM Labs Nuon
VTech CreatiVision
VTech Socrates
VTech V.Smile
VTech V.Flash
Worlds of Wonder Action Max
ZAPiT Game Wave
Zeebo